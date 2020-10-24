Pandemic-safe trial plans not yet greenlit in Central Virginia

She said her office has offered plea deals to defendants who, if convicted, would’ve already served their sentence in the time they've been awaiting trial. In those cases, the plea deals wouldn’t add any extra time.

“We did that in bench and jury trials; however, most jury trials we have pending where someone is incarcerated are the more serious and/or violent offenses where a person poses a threat to the community and is anticipated to receive years in prison if found guilty,” she wrote in an email.

Chuck Felmlee, who represents defendants in Lynchburg and elsewhere in the district, said earlier this month that he has at least three clients being held in jail without bond awaiting a jury trial once plans are approved.

According to Taylor Jones, judicial assistant to Nelson Circuit Judge Michael Doucette, all jury trials in Nelson County have been continued until 2021. In an email Friday, Jones said Doucette was "adamant that we will not be able to actively and proactively resume jury trials" until the new year. The first one is scheduled to take place during the second week of January.

There currently are four criminal juries and six civil juries set for 2021, Jones said.