Pandemic-safe trial plans not yet greenlit in Central Virginia

With court proceedings slowed during the pandemic, Lynchburg-area circuit courts are among 100 statewide that don't yet have an approved plan for restarting jury trials.
Courtrooms have been in an extended state of judicial emergency by order of the Supreme Court of Virginia since the coronavirus pandemic started in mid-March, with restrictions loosening over time. Part of that judicial emergency has included suspending speedy trial deadlines, which ensure criminal defendants don’t sit in jail for inordinate lengths of time before they face trial.
Over the summer, circuit courts were directed to develop specific plans for resuming jury trials, where crowds of people sit in close quarters to answer group questions as prospective jurors. The Supreme Court of Virginia has clarified that the suspension of speedy trial periods isn’t affected by the approval of jury trial plans.
So far, the Supreme Court of Virginia has approved jury trial plans for 22 localities, many of them in and around urban population centers. Roanoke and Roanoke County were added to that list after their plans were approved last week.
Absent from that list are any circuit courts within the 24th Judicial District: those in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson. Appomattox County and the other localities within the 10th Judicial District don’t have approved plans either.
Todd Swisher, clerk of Lynchburg Circuit Court, said plans are in place for facilitating jury trials despite not yet being approved by the state. Hearings there have been held under standard health safety protocols: anyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask and answer questions about any symptoms or potential contact with the coronavirus, hand sanitizer stations are set up in common areas and seating is marked for social distancing.
Once the 24th Judicial District’s jury trial plan — with addendums specific to each locality — is approved, Swisher said, Lynchburg Circuit Court will be ready.
“We have logistically prepared to start those,” he said. “… It’s more just waiting to see whether [the plan submitted to the Supreme Court of Virginia] is approved.”
The district’s plan was submitted in early- to mid-August by the district’s presiding Judge Michael Garrett, according to Swisher, and judges in Lynchburg were directed this week to make revisions to the city's plan.
Messages left for Garrett’s secretary were not returned.
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said her office has 66 pending jury trials, 39 of which are at the defendant’s request. All other court proceedings, including bench trials in front of a judge, have been moving forward.
She said her office has offered plea deals to defendants who, if convicted, would’ve already served their sentence in the time they've been awaiting trial. In those cases, the plea deals wouldn’t add any extra time.
“We did that in bench and jury trials; however, most jury trials we have pending where someone is incarcerated are the more serious and/or violent offenses where a person poses a threat to the community and is anticipated to receive years in prison if found guilty,” she wrote in an email.
Chuck Felmlee, who represents defendants in Lynchburg and elsewhere in the district, said earlier this month that he has at least three clients being held in jail without bond awaiting a jury trial once plans are approved.
According to Taylor Jones, judicial assistant to Nelson Circuit Judge Michael Doucette, all jury trials in Nelson County have been continued until 2021. In an email Friday, Jones said Doucette was "adamant that we will not be able to actively and proactively resume jury trials" until the new year. The first one is scheduled to take place during the second week of January.
There currently are four criminal juries and six civil juries set for 2021, Jones said.
Erik Laub, Nelson County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney, said he could recall only two or three instances where a defendant had originally sought a jury trial but opted for a bench trial instead amid the monthslong suspension. With no guarantee Nelson County will be approved to resume jury trials again, Laub said the only change prosecutors have made is not asking for any new jury trials to take place.
John Wheelock, a prosecutor in Bedford County, said many of his cases are on hold because of the pause in jury trials.
“It’s one big hold-up,” he said earlier this month.
In Lynchburg, Harrison said she’s only seen one defendant decide he'd switch from a jury trial to a bench trial because of a “long wait” for his case to be heard. Other cases scheduled for jury trials involve defendants free on bond who’ve agreed to keep postponing them.
Lynchburg Public Defender Aaron Boone said his office hasn't received complaints about the delay from clients, but is closely monitoring matters to make sure their rights aren't violated.
Once jury trial plans are approved, they can start immediately.
