Papa John's robbery lands Amherst County man 8 years in prison

An Amherst County man who robbed employees at the Papa John’s on Timberlake Road at gunpoint two years ago will serve eight years in prison for his role, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Dehondria Jaleeka Hillman, 20, pleaded guilty in August to three counts of robbery, three counts of using a firearm in a felony and one count each of grand larceny and larceny of a firearm. Additional, similar charges were dropped in exchange for his plea.
Hillman was one of two men who entered through the restaurant’s employee door after closing time on April 24, 2019, donning masks and pointing guns at the three workers there, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger said in Lynchburg Circuit Court. The two men stole cellphones and a gun from the employees and more than $700 from the restaurant before fleeing.
Law enforcement tracked Hillman from the wallet he dropped outside the restaurant and found him weeks later in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to Pflieger. Hillman refused to cooperate at first but later did a “complete 180” and worked with detectives to obtain charges for the other man involved — whom prosecutors and police have not named and who Pflieger said is still a fugitive.
Called to the stand by his attorney, Daniel Mowry, Hillman apologized, insisted his life has changed and asked Judge Leyburn Mosby Jr. for mercy in his case.
Though his three charges of use of a firearm in a felony bear a total of 13 years’ mandatory minimum time among them, Mowry said there’s legal precedent for overlapping that mandatory minimum time, which would create a shorter sentence.
Mosby did so, overlapping five years of that time so Hillman was sentenced to an active term of eight years instead of 13.
After serving his time, Hillman will need to be on supervised probation for two years and need to be of good behavior for 15 years, along with paying restitution to the restaurant and the employees who were there at the time.