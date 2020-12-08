Parole granted for Lynchburg man convicted in 1988 murder

The Office of the State Inspector General launched an administrative investigation into the board’s policies and procedures in the spring as a response to outcry over parole being granted to a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer in 1979. Core procedural issues raised in that case were lack of contact with victims and victims’ family members and failure to notify prosecutors prior to release.

The Galliers said they’ve spoken on the phone to people affiliated with the Virginia Parole Board previously to protest any release of Jamison’s killer.

“For myself [it’s] just the concern for other females out there once he gets out, and the fact that he took my sister's life and he gets to have one,” Stacey Gallier said.

The coronavirus pandemic has led the board to review more cases to try and help limit the spread of COVID-19 and “minimize risk to offenders and staff members,” it’s said in a previous statement.

For those with underlying health conditions who’ve shown low risk for recidivism and have adjusted while locked up, the board “felt that expediting release was appropriate,” it continued in that same statement. It remains unclear if Joyner's parole is connected to this effort.