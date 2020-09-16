Part of suit over 2016 shooting of psychiatric patient settled

Part of an Amherst County man’s lawsuit over being paralyzed in 2016 after a run-in with a security guard at a psychiatric emergency center has been settled.

Jonathan Warner has been pursuing litigation for three years against Centra Health, an architectural firm and numerous individuals who handled his case coming into the center. Court records from last week indicate the architectural firm has reached a settlement agreement with Warner, but complaints against the other defendants still stand.

Warner came to Centra’s now-closed Psychiatric Emergency Center at Lynchburg General Hospital the night of Jan. 16, 2016 for treatment of psychosis that escalated as he stayed there into the early morning hours of Jan. 17, according to his lawsuits and other documents that have been filed in the case.

He tried to grab the gun of Wesley Gillespie, Centra’s security supervisor at the time, who had been speaking with Warner back and forth. The two ended up in a scuffle. After Warner grabbed Gillespie’s Taser and tried unsuccessfully to fire it at another security officer, Gillespie shot him four times.