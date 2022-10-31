Police: 1 injured in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday.

Officers responded at 4:26 a.m. to the 1500 block of Longview Road, in the James Crossing apartment complex, for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers on scene found a man with a "serious gunshot injury," the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.