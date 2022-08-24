Police: 4-year-old girl shot in Lynchburg expected to recover

A 4-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night at a Lynchburg gas station, but police say her injury is not considered life-threatening and she is expected to recover.

The girl was a passenger in a van when the shooting happened at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Officers were sent to the area at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday after multiple people called to report hearing gunshots.

"Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the Liberty parking lot. The suspects then ran from the scene on foot and the van left the lot," police said in the news release.

Officers went to Lynchburg General Hospital at 9:54 p.m. in reference to a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and later confirmed the child was in the van.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.