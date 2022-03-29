Police: Amherst County man arrested after Lynchburg store robbery

A Madison Heights man was arrested after an armed robbery Tuesday at a Dollar General in Lynchburg, police said.

Jermaine Tajaun Green, 27, is charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police responded at 8:05 a.m. to the store at 2312 Memorial Avenue, where an employee reported a man had demanded money from the cashier, police said.

The cashier refused, and the man ran toward E.C. Glass High School, which already had initiated a "lockout," LPD said.

Officers saw a man matching the suspect's description in the area of Glass' baseball field. Officers took him into custody within 13 minutes of the 911 call, LPD said.

Police determined the gun was an Airsoft gun.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact LPD at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.