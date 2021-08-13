Police: Appomattox man died in July crash on US 460

Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.

Mary B. Corbett, 30, of Appomattox, was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander west on U.S. 460 about a quarter-mile east of Bells Mill Road when the SUV ran off the left side of the road, into the eastbound lanes and into an embankment, according to a news release from state police. The SUV overturned several times and stopped in the eastbound lanes.

Corbett, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the release.

Kenneth N. Gunter, 37, of Appomattox, who was riding in the front passenger seat without a seatbelt, was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene, VSP said.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:58 p.m. that day. It's still under investigation, police said.

