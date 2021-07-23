 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Bedford man charged with murder
breaking top story

Police: Bedford man charged with murder

A Bedford man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Bedford County man, police said Friday.

Tyler Lee Booth, 21, was taken into custody without incident Friday, the Bedford Police Department said in a news release.

Booth is charged in the homicide of Braeden Michael Bailey, 18, who was found dead Wednesday at a Pinecrest Avenue address, the police department said.

An investigation determined the cause of death was "trauma to the area of Mr. Bailey's head," police said.

Booth is held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

— From staff reports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert