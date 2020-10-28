 Skip to main content
Police: Bedford woman charged with murder after man dies from knife wound
Police: Bedford woman charged with murder after man dies from knife wound

A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder after a man died from a knife wound, police said.

Laurie Lynn Coleman, 37, is charged in connection with the death of George Lamont Turner, 41, of Bedford.

The Bedford Police Department said in a news release that officers responded at 1:10 a.m. to 977 Salem Turnpike in reference to a man with a self-inflicted knife wound and found Turner outside his home, bleeding from the chest.

Officers began CPR until the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department responded. Turner was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The police department said in its news release that the investigating officers determined the injury was caused by a woman in the house, and they arrested Coleman.

Laurie Lynn Coleman

Laurie Lynn Coleman

 Courtesy of Blue Ridge Regional Jail

