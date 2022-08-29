Police: Former Glass student, who claimed to have gun on campus, is arrested

A male juvenile was arrested for trespassing Monday morning at E.C. Glass High School, police said.

At 11:37 a.m., the former student was walking across the faculty parking lot, shouting that he had a gun, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

A school employee reported the incident and administration initiated a lockout.

"Within minutes, LPD officers located and arrested the juvenile behind Dollar General at 2312 Memorial Avenue. The juvenile was arrested for trespassing on school property and transported to the intake office at Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court," police said.

No gun was found.