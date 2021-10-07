Police: Four teens arrested after armed robbery in Lynchburg

Four teenagers were arrested Thursday in Lynchburg after a man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint and forced from a car, police said.
The teens — ages 14, 15, 16 and 17 — each face a charge of robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
Officers responded at 3:33 p.m. Thursday to 4th and Jackson streets for a report of shots fired. Officers determined the man and woman were robbed after being flagged down and forced from their car by four people. The suspects stole items from the couple and out of the vehicle before fleeing. Shots were fired but no one was injured, police said.
Officers quickly found the suspects and arrested the four male teenagers in connection with the robbery, police said. Police recovered a bookbag with four guns in it from one of the suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
— From staff reports