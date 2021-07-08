Police investigating after man shot in Lynchburg

A man was hospitalized after being shot overnight in Lynchburg, police said.

Police responded at 11:33 p.m. to the intersection of Pierce Street and Park Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, officers found a man with a serious gunshot injury, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release. The man is in stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Pierce Street.

No arrests have been made, but there is no active threat to the community, police said.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Sparnroft at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports