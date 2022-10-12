 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating armed robbery of Lynchburg store

Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street this week.

At 1:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the store at 200 Pollard Street for a robbery and attempted to locate the male suspect, who already had fled on foot, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said that, according to surveillance video, the suspect is a Black man who was wearing a blue hooded jacket, a black and gray stocking cap and a surgical mask. He had a handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

