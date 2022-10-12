Police investigating armed robbery of Lynchburg store

Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street this week.

At 1:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the store at 200 Pollard Street for a robbery and attempted to locate the male suspect, who already had fled on foot, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said that, according to surveillance video, the suspect is a Black man who was wearing a blue hooded jacket, a black and gray stocking cap and a surgical mask. He had a handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.