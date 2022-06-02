Police investigating Lynchburg homicide

Lynchburg police are investigating after a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Anthony Dewayne Colden II, 25, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso after officers responded at 11:48 p.m. to an upstairs apartment in the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive, police said.

Colden was pronounced dead at the scene, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors Portal.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.