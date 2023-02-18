Four male juveniles are in custody following an investigation at River Ridge Mall Saturday evening, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At 7:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to 3405 Candlers Mountain Road after a 911 caller reported that a teenager had brandished a firearm in the parking lot of HomeGoods, a news release from the department said. LPD officers and mall security quickly responded to the area.

With the help of witnesses officers locate the suspects and took them into custody. No shots were fired, no injuries were reported and charges are pending, the release said.

A total of four handguns were seized during the investigation, one of which was confirmed to be stolen. Outside of the mall, an Airsoft Gun resembling an AR-15 was located in connection with the incident and also seized by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation is ongoing and any additional information will be provided as an update to the release.