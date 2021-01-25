Police: Lynchburg man charged with hit-and-run after fatal Campbell County crash

A Richmond man died and a Lynchburg man was charged with hit-and-run after a crash Saturday in Campbell County, police said.

Lorenzo M. Pryor, 23, of Richmond was ejected from a Toyota Camry on U.S. 29 South after it was sideswiped by a Kia Sorento, causing the Camry to run off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturn several times, coming to rest in northbound U.S. 29, Virginia State Police said Monday in a news release.

Pryor, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, less than a mile south of Gladys Road outside Altavista.

After the crash, the Kia stopped momentarily, then continued south on U.S. 29, police said. State police found the car several hours later. The Kia's driver, Brandon M. Payne, 22, of Lynchburg, was charged with hit-and-run, police said.

Three passengers in the Toyota were treated for minor injuries. Payne was not injured, police said.

