Police: Lynchburg man fatally shot

A Lynchburg man was fatally shot Monday at the Family Dollar store on Fort Avenue, police said.

Police in a news release identified the deceased as Erica Jade Boykin, 23.

Officers responded to 2029 Fort Avenue around 5:55 p.m. Monday after a report of a malicious wounding, police said.

In the parking lot, officers found one man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.