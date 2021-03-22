Police: Lynchburg man fatally shot

A Lynchburg man was fatally shot early Monday, police said.

Police responded at 1:32 a.m. to the 1000 block of Knight Street for a report of a shooting and wounding and found Marlon Williams, 37, with a gunshot wound, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Williams died at the hospital from his injuries.

After investigating, police determined the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 17th Street.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Det. Sparnroft at (434) 455-6152 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.