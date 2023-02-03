A Lynchburg man who produced a gun during a police chase died after an officer shot him, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

Police identified the man as Ryheam Damon Brown, 25, of Lynchburg.

In a news release, LPD said officers went at 9:23 p.m. to the 700 block of Grady Street because of shots fired.

"An officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street. The vehicle attempted to elude police and the male driver, and only occupant fled on foot in the area of Pierce Street and 14th Street," LPD said.

"After a brief foot chase, the officer encountered the suspect in an alleyway in the 1400-block of 17th Street. The suspect produced a firearm and the officer discharged a department-issued handgun, striking him," LPD said.

Officers on scene attempted life-saving measures until the Lynchburg Fire Department took the man to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema contacted Virginia State Police to investigate.

The officer, whom police did not name in the release, has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete.