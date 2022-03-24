Police: Lynchburg student arrested after gun found in backpack

A Lynchburg student was arrested Thursday after police found a handgun in a backpack, police said.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired, but the incident prompted lockdowns and significant police presences at E.C. Glass High School and the Lynchburg City Schools Empowerment Academy, an alternative education environment for high schoolers.

Stephon Dewitt Smith, 18, is charged with possession of a firearm while on school property and possession of a concealed weapon, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Thursday afternoon, Roanoke police told Lynchburg police of a social media video showing a student with a handgun in what appeared to be a school bathroom, according to the news release.

Officers first believed the student was at E.C. Glass, but while searching the school, police received information that redirected their search to the Empowerment Academy at 701 Thomas Road. Officers located the student there and took him into custody without incident, police said.

In a separate news release, the school system said counselors will be on site Friday at E.C. Glass and the Empowerment Academy to provide support as needed.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

