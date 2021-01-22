Police: Lynchburg woman fatally shot while driving down 12th Street

Lynchburg police said a city woman was simply driving down 12th Street on Thursday when a bullet was shot into her vehicle, striking her in the side and ultimately killing her.

Samantha Robinson, 28, was found with the gunshot wound after officers responded at 4:44 p.m. to 12th and Kemper streets for a report of a malicious wounding, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release Friday. Police said in the news release the incident happened near 12th and Pierce streets.

Robinson was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

"This senseless act of violence took a young woman from her family and our community way too soon," Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

