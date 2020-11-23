 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested after woman stabbed outside Bedford store
Police tape
Crime scene tape sections off where Bedford police say a woman was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon outside of a convenience store.
 Photo by Rachel Mahoney/The News & Advance

A woman was flown to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon outside a convenience store in Bedford, police said.

Ryan Crenshaw, 42, of Bedford, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Bedford Police Department Chief Todd Foreman.

Officers responded around 1:44 p.m. to the Kornerstone Market, at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Oakwood St., for calls of a disturbance, Foreman said.

Witnesses said they observed a man beating a woman inside a car parked outside the convenience store, he said. The two then exited the car and the man started stabbing the woman multiple times.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to Foreman. Crenshaw was arrested without incident at the scene and charges are being placed against him.

