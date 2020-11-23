Police: Man arrested after woman stabbed outside Bedford store

A woman was flown to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon outside a convenience store in Bedford, police said.

Ryan Crenshaw, 42, of Bedford, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Bedford Police Department Chief Todd Foreman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded around 1:44 p.m. to the Kornerstone Market, at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Oakwood St., for calls of a disturbance, Foreman said.

Witnesses said they observed a man beating a woman inside a car parked outside the convenience store, he said. The two then exited the car and the man started stabbing the woman multiple times.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to Foreman. Crenshaw was arrested without incident at the scene and charges are being placed against him.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.