The Lynchburg Police Department has charged a city man for a malicious wounding incident that took place in the 900 block of Floyd Street on Friday, according to a news release from the department.

At 1:36 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Floyd Street for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with multiple stab wounds, LPD said.

The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of "serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition," according to LPD.

During a preliminary investigation, LPD officers found out from witnesses that a physical altercation took place between the offender and the victim, which led to the stabbing, according to the news release.

Officers arrested Spencer Amos, 28, of Lynchburg, at the scene and charged him with malicious wounding, LPD said.

The department said there is no active threat to the public and thanked the witnesses for assisting in the officer's investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer S. Rippy at (434) 485-2784 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.