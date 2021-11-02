Police: Man charged with manslaughter after sister dies in Amherst County crash

A Washington, D.C. man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of his sister, a Madison Heights woman, following a Friday afternoon crash that seriously injured another driver, police said.
Larry Fitch, 65, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey west on North Coolwell Road in Amherst County that day with his sister, 62-year-old Charlene V. Fitch, riding as a passenger, according to Virginia State Police.
The minivan traveled through a stop sign at U.S. 29 Business and was hit on the passenger side by a full-size Ford van traveling south that couldn’t avoid it, a news release from VSP states. The crash, which occurred at 12:04 p.m., pushed both vehicles into a roadside ditch, with the minivan hitting a stop sign before coming to rest.
Charlene Fitch died at the scene and Larry Fitch was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, according to VSP. Both wore seatbelts.
The driver of the full-size van, 65-year-old Glen Hawes, of Lynchburg, who also wore a seatbelt, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, the news release states.
Larry Fitch was arrested on a charge of DUI-related involuntary manslaughter, according to VSP, and the crash is still under investigation.
Online jail records indicate Fitch was granted a $10,000 bond, though his name does not appear in a search of Amherst County court records.