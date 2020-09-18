Police: Man charged with murder after Lynchburg shooting

An Appomattox man faces a murder charge after an overnight shooting in Lynchburg, police said.
Kevin O'Neal Allen, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Cansas Carolyn Crotts, 25, of Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street at 11:26 p.m. Thursday and found Crotts in a home, dead from a single gunshot wound. Allen was arrested at the scene.
The address is off Campbell Avenue, near William Marvin Bass Elementary School.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Scott at (434) 455-61174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
