Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Lynchburg, police said.

Officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of 15th Street for a report of a man who had been shot, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

LPD and the Lynchburg Fire Department began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the man died at the scene, police said. The police news release did not name the man.

Witnesses said the suspect fled to a home on 15th Street just after the shooting. Police were attempting to locate the suspect Sunday evening.

"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

