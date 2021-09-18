Police: Man shot in parking lot of Lynchburg convenience store

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an early Saturday shooting in the parking lot of 7-11 store on Fort Avenue that injured a man.
Officers responded at 2 a.m. Saturday to the store at 2337 Fort Ave. for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding, according to a news release. Upon arrival they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury who was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to receive treatment.
Officers also located a residence that had been shot during the incident, the release said.
Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
- Justin read