Police: Man shot in Lynchburg

Lynchburg police are investigating after a man was shot Monday evening in the area of Amherst and Cabell streets.

Officers responded to the area at 10:37 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found a man "with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity," the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

