Police: Man shot in parking lot of Lynchburg convenience store

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an early Saturday shooting in the parking lot of 7-11 store on Fort Avenue that injured a man. 

Officers responded at 2 a.m. Saturday to the store at 2337 Fort Ave. for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding, according to a news release. Upon arrival they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury who was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to receive treatment.

Officers also located a residence that had been shot during the incident, the release said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. 

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.  

— From staff reports

