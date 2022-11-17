Police: Man shot on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg

Police are seeking suspects after a man was shot Thursday in Lynchburg.

Officers responded at 12:59 p.m. to 800 Greenfield Drive, at the James Crossing apartments, for a report of a malicious wounding, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Officers' initial investigation indicates the man was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market at 1522 Florida Avenue, toward Greenfield Drive, when he was shot, LPD said. The man then ran to 800 Greenfield Drive.

Police found multiple cartridge casings on Pinehurst Street believed to be related to the shooting.

Two men were seen in a large, dark SUV on Florida Avenue, speeding away from the area in the direction of Campbell Avenue, but police have not confirmed the vehicle was involved.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sparnroft at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.