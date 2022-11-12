Police: Man wanted after homicide on Cornerstone Street

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Cornerstone.

Derek Allen Lewis, 31, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28, police said.

Lewis faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and concealed weapon.

Police said Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was driving a black 2017 Ford Escape with Virginia license plates 9157VH.

"Lewis’s whereabouts are unknown at this time," the police department said in a news release. "He should be considered armed and dangerous. If Lewis is seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately."

In its initial news release about the shooting, police described the suspect as an adult man with a reddish-brown beard; wearing a dark colored hoodie with a white and yellow design on the front, a dark colored baseball-style hat worn backwards, dark colored long shorts and dark colored tennis shoes with a white check.

At 9:11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to 106 Cornerstone St. for reports of a shot being fired. More callers reported that a man had been shot, police said.

Police said the suspect fled on foot. Citizens followed by first responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures on the man but were unsuccessful.

LPD said its forensics and criminal investigation units responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

LPD said in the release that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.