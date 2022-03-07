Police: Man wanted for murder after fatal shooting in Lynchburg

Police are seeking a Lynchburg man after another city man was fatally shot Sunday in Lynchburg.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting death of Jared Jacob Davis, 47, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Sharpe is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of 15th Street for a report of a man who had been shot, LPD said.

LPD and the Lynchburg Fire Department began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the man died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses said the suspect fled to a home on 15th Street just after the shooting, but police said Sharpe was not found at that home.

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.