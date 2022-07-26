Police: No one hurt after shots fired in Lakeside Drive traffic circle road-rage incident

Lynchburg police are investigating a possible road-rage incident Tuesday in which shots were fired near the Lakeside Drive traffic circle.

At 11:03 a.m., callers reported a Mercedes and a Lexus driving recklessly on Old Forest Road toward Lakeside Drive, the Lynchburg Police Department said in news release.

"As the vehicles entered the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive, gunfire erupted from the Mercedes in the direction of the Lexus. Both vehicles fled the area in different directions before police arrived," police said.

Witnesses described the Mercedes as a blue or silver sedan manufactured between 2000 and 2010 and the Lexus as a black SUV, police said.

The Lakeside Drive bridge still is under construction and workers were there when the shooting happened, but no injuries or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.