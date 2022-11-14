 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: One arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst

Authorities responded Sunday evening to Wyndhurst in response to a stabbing. 

 Paige Dingler

Lynchburg police arrested one person after a stabbing Sunday night in Wyndhurst.

Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, is charged with malicious wounding, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Hobbs was taken into custody without incident shortly after the stabbing. She is held without bond.

Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive.

They found a 19-year-old woman with stab wounds.  She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. 

