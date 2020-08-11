Police: One arrested, two at large after armed robbery at Lynchburg Travelodge

A Lynchburg man was arrested and police seek two more suspects after an armed robbery early Tuesday at the Travelodge on Main Street.

Jerry Hancock, 55, is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, entering a dwelling to commit robbery, and two counts of assault and battery, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

The police department said officers went at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to the Travelodge, at 1500 Main Street, for a report of an armed robbery. Three men had forced their way into a room and assaulted two occupants. The men were armed and left with money.

Police did not have a description of the two men who remain at large.

Police ask anyone with information or video in the area of this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

