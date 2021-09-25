 Skip to main content
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Lynchburg
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Lynchburg

A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run in Lynchburg, police said.

The man's name was not released.

Officers responded at 6:01 p.m. to the 100 block of Melinda Drive for a report of an injured man, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and later died.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police ask anyone who might have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

