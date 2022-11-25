Police: Robbery reported at Miles Market in Lynchburg

A robbery was reported Friday morning at Miles Market, Lynchburg police said.

Officers responded at 8:45 a.m. to the store at 1112 Rivermont Ave. The caller said the store was robbed by a woman who stole money from the register.

The Lynchburg Police Department said later Friday morning that the suspect had been taken into custody. Police did not immediately name the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.