You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek info after truck strikes teen in Bedford County

Police seek info after truck strikes teen in Bedford County

Only $5 for 5 months

Police are seeking information about a pickup truck after a 15-year-old boy was struck Thursday evening in Bedford County.

The boy's injuries were described as non-life-threatening; he was treated and released by medical personnel, Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts wrote in an email.

The teen was pushing a bicycle on the side of the road in the 2100 block of Bateman Bridge Road, in the Jefferson Woods area, around 7:45 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup, of a model year around 2015-2017. The truck lost its passenger-side mirror in the incident.

Garletts described the incident as a felony hit and run, and asked anyone with information about the white F-150 with the missing mirror to call state police at 1-800-542-5959.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert