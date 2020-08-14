Police seek info after truck strikes teen in Bedford County

Police are seeking information about a pickup truck after a 15-year-old boy was struck Thursday evening in Bedford County.
The boy's injuries were described as non-life-threatening; he was treated and released by medical personnel, Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts wrote in an email.
The teen was pushing a bicycle on the side of the road in the 2100 block of Bateman Bridge Road, in the Jefferson Woods area, around 7:45 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup, of a model year around 2015-2017. The truck lost its passenger-side mirror in the incident.
Garletts described the incident as a felony hit and run, and asked anyone with information about the white F-150 with the missing mirror to call state police at 1-800-542-5959.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.