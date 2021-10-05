 Skip to main content
Police seek suspect after Lynchburg business robbed
Police released this image in connection with an investigation into the robbery of the Cash Out Game Room on Memorial Avenue. 

Police are searched for a suspect after the Cash Out Game Room on Memorial Avenue was robbed this past weekend.

Lynchburg police officers responded at 12:39 a.m. Sunday to the business at 2504 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, the city police department said in a news release. 

A man with a handgun obtained money from the business before running away toward Wendy's.

The news release described the suspect as a Black man with a firearm on his left side who was wearing a light gray hoodie and a ski mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who might have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

