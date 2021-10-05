Police seek suspect after Lynchburg business robbed

Police are searched for a suspect after the Cash Out Game Room on Memorial Avenue was robbed this past weekend.
Lynchburg police officers responded at 12:39 a.m. Sunday to the business at 2504 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, the city police department said in a news release.
A man with a handgun obtained money from the business before running away toward Wendy's.
The news release described the suspect as a Black man with a firearm on his left side who was wearing a light gray hoodie and a ski mask at the time of the robbery.
Anyone who might have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.