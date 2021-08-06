Police seek suspect after robbery at Wards Road Bank of America

A man is wanted after a robbery Friday at the Bank of America on Wards Road, police said.

Lynchburg police described the suspect as a Black man in his late 50s or early 60s; 6-feet-3-inches tall; wearing a mask, a green shirt with a pocket on the left side, blue scrub-style pants, a black necklace, a pink band on his left wrist, a dark-colored Army baseball bat and with orange on the soles of his white and gray shoes.

The man obtained an undisclosed amount of money from an employee before running away, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Police also ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

