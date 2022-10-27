 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek suspect in Lynchburg gas station robbery

Lynchburg police released this image in connection with an investigation into the armed robbery of an Express Lane 76 gas station on Thursday morning.

Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery at an Express Lane 76 gas station on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the gas station at 3001 Memorial Ave. at 8:43 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The caller told police a man showed a knife as he robbed the story. The suspect then ran from the gas station in the direction of Norma Street. 

After reviewing store surveillance, the suspect was described as a man wearing tennis shoes, dark gray sweat pants, a light gray hoodie, a black ski mask and armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C. T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

