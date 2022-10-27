Police seek suspect in Lynchburg gas station robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery at an Express Lane 76 gas station on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the gas station at 3001 Memorial Ave. at 8:43 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The caller told police a man showed a knife as he robbed the story. The suspect then ran from the gas station in the direction of Norma Street.

After reviewing store surveillance, the suspect was described as a man wearing tennis shoes, dark gray sweat pants, a light gray hoodie, a black ski mask and armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C. T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.