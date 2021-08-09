 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek suspects after Lynchburg business, customers robbed
breaking top story

Police seek suspects after Lynchburg business, customers robbed

Robbery photo

Lynchburg police released these images in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery at Click Spot Skill Gaming on Fort Avenue.

 Provided photo

Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.

Police responded at 12:58 a.m. Monday to Click Spot Skill Gaming at 1990 Fort Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Three men with a handgun entered the store, got an undisclosed amount of money from customers and the business, and ran away. They were described as Black men in their early 20s.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Police also ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-government protest in Thailand turned violent

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert