Police seek suspects after Lynchburg business, customers robbed

Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.

Police responded at 12:58 a.m. Monday to Click Spot Skill Gaming at 1990 Fort Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Three men with a handgun entered the store, got an undisclosed amount of money from customers and the business, and ran away. They were described as Black men in their early 20s.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Police also ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports