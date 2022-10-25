Police seek two after Lynchburg burglary

Lynchburg police are searching for two suspects in connection with a burglary early Tuesday at Win City.

Officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to the business at 6109 Fort Avenue for a report of a commercial alarm, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers found the front door broken, police said. Surveillance footage showed two people enter the parking lot at about 6:41 a.m. enter the parking lot and later break open the front door and enter the store. They left on foot in the direction of Long Meadows Drive.

Police said the suspects are described as follows:

a shorter person wearing gray shoes with black soles, dark gray pants, a dark-colored jacket, a black hood and a costume mask; and

a taller person wearing dark shoes, gray pants, a black-hooded jacket with a gray vest, gloves, a costume mask and carrying a crow bar.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer S. Baker at (434) 455-6060 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This marks the second time in the past month police have asked for the public's help in locating suspects in connection with a crime at Win City.

The business was robbed in the early morning of Sept. 30 when a man entered the business, assaulted the female manager and stole money before running away, police have said.