Police: Store on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg robbed

A store on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg was robbed Friday evening, police said.

At 6:24 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Sunrise Smoke Shop at 1201 Campbell Avenue, police said in a news release.

The 911 caller said two men entered the store wearing black clothing and ski-style face masks. A third person stayed outside and held the door open.

The clerk asked the men to remove their masks but instead one man said something to the clerk then stole a box of vape cartridges from the counter.

One of the man reportedly was armed with what appeared to be a handgun. All three suspects ran away in the direction of 13th Street.

After initial investigation and review of surveillance video, the suspects were described as:

  • a person wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, a black hoodie, a black ski mask and black and red tennis style shoes;
  • a person wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, black shoes and a black ski mask, with a gun in their waistband; and
  • a person wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a black ski mask and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Person at (434) 485-1963 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

