Police: Teen suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Lynchburg shooting

A 16-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday night in Lynchburg, but police said his injuries are not life threatening. 

Officers responded at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of Poplar Street and found the male teen with several gunshot wounds to the leg, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

