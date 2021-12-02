Police: Three arrested in shooting at Wards Road Walmart

Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting last month at the Walmart on Wards Road, police said Thursday.
Kendall Dean Simonton, 27, of Madison Heights, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I/II drug and five firearms charges, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
Mackenzie Taylor Brannan, 23, of Madison Heights, is charged with conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I/II drug and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 40, of Salem, is charged with attempted malicious shooting, conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I/II drug and five firearms charges.
Police responded at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 21 to 3900 Wards Road for a shots fired call. Callers had heard several shots and had seen a silver sedan leave the scene. When police arrived, they found two vehicles that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings, according to the news release.
Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
— From staff reports