Police: Three shot at Lynchburg apartment complex

Three people were shot Friday at a Lynchburg apartment complex, police said.

Their names and conditions were not specified in a police news release, and police said they do not have any suspect information to release.

The Lynchburg Police Department said officers responded at 6:11 p.m. to a 911 call referring to someone being shot in the area of 89 Belle Terre Drive in Brookside Apartments.

When officers arrived, there were three gunshot victims.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.