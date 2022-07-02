Police: Two arrested in shooting of Lynchburg teen

Two men were arrested in connection with the Wednesday-night shooting of a 16-year-old, whose injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

Officers responded at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday to the 2200 block of Poplar Street and found the male teen with several gunshot wounds to the leg, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police said Saturday that Richard Lamont McDaniel, 44, and Taurus Lamont McDaniel, 41, both of Lynchburg, were arrested Friday evening in the parking lot of the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Farmville after a report of suspicious activity.

Both are held in the Piedmont Regional Jail. They were wanted on charges of armed robbery, malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

— From staff reports