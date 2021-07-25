Police: Two injured in Lynchburg shooting

Two people were injured Saturday night in a shooting in Lynchburg, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Grace Street at 11:20 p.m. and found two men with gunshot injuries, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release. One was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

"The victims described a male wearing a surgical mask and grey hoodie and one victim observed a white vehicle leaving the area at the time of the shooting," LPD said in a news release.

Officers also found a residence and several vehicles had been shot.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Sparnroft at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.